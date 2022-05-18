Ask the Expert
Police investigating fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Florida Blvd. and Sharp Lane around 3 a.m.

Additional details will be forthcoming as it becomes available, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

