Police investigating fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Florida Blvd. and Sharp Lane around 3 a.m.

Additional details will be forthcoming as it becomes available, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

