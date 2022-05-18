Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police identify young woman killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a young woman dead early Wednesday, May 18.

Police said Madison Brown, 18, was shot by an unknown suspect in a white SUV while sitting in the passenger seat of a car headed down Florida Boulevard around 3 am.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened on Florida Boulevard near Sharp Road around 3 a.m.

Brown died at the scene.

There were two other people in the car who were not harmed by gunfire, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Toran Munson, 37
APSO search for Donaldsonville man wanted in connection to shooting
Typically, cancer treatments are expensive, and patients have to rely on insurance approvals...
New bill could prevent unnecessary delays for cancer patients across Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man dies after stabbing; no suspect or motive
Donald Johnson is facing six counts of aggravated assault on a utility service employee with a...
BRPD officer placed on leave after allegedly pointing gun at utility workers in his backyard
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a...
Police investigate deadly shooting on Florida Blvd; victim identified