Police identify young woman killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a young woman dead early Wednesday, May 18.

Police said Madison Brown, 18, was shot by an unknown suspect in a white SUV while sitting in the passenger seat of a car headed down Florida Boulevard around 3 am.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened on Florida Boulevard near Sharp Road around 3 a.m.

Brown died at the scene.

There were two other people in the car who were not harmed by gunfire, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

