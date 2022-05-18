Ask the Expert
Pelicans to pick 8th in upcoming NBA Draft

Pelicans introduce David Griffin Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The ping pong balls have fallen and the Pelicans will choose their next player at 8th overall in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

The NBA has spent years trying to solve the problem of underperforming teams purposely tanking games in order to increase their odds of getting a high lottery pick after the season.

That’s why the league created a lottery system and also put the Play-In Tournament to give teams hovering around the 8th and final postseason seed a fighting chance to disrupt the order and win their way into a playoff birth.

One team that understood the assignment? The New Orleans Pelicans. The squad under first-year head coach Willie Green turned their season around after a 1-12 start with no Zion Williamson available and fought their way through two Play-In elimination games to qualify for the postseason, despite having an overall record (36-46) that was under .500.

Even though their pick tonight isn’t one of their own, it is a pick they acquired from the Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers after their former franchise player asked for a one-way ticket out of town.

The Pelicans were the lone playoff team with favorable lottery odds Tuesday night. With a 99 percent chance, their team was destined to land a top 10 pick and they held a 6 percent chance at landing on No. 1.

In 2019, the Pelicans had a 6 percent chance also when they landed the No. 1 pick that eventually became Zion Williamson.

