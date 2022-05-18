Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

OptiLight for dry eye

After the initial four sessions, someone with severe dry eye disease may need additional...
After the initial four sessions, someone with severe dry eye disease may need additional treatments.(MGN)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - About 16 million adults are living with dry eye disease in the United States. It’s a condition that occurs when your tears are unable to produce adequate lubrication for your eyes, causing them to become dry and feel an itchy or burning sensation. Over-the-counter drops can provide temporary relief, but a treatment originally used to treat the skin condition rosacea is giving patients long-lasting relief.

Whether it’s acting, guitar playing, or flying, Phyllis Spielman is always up for a new challenge, but battling dry eye was not a challenge she was expecting.

“The worst thing you can have is itchy and burning eyes because it is a distraction. You could cause an accident,” Spielman explained.

When over-the-counter drops and compressions didn’t work as Spielman hoped they would, she turned to her doctor for help.

Rolando Toyos, MD, the founder and CEO of Toyos Clinic, said, “You give somebody some artificial tears and say, ‘just lubricate your eye and you’ll be fine’, but this is an inflammatory disease.”

The inflammation in the meibomian eye glands is what causes insufficient tears to be produced. Doctor Toyos suggested the OptiLight treatment, which is a light-based treatment given in four sessions at two to four weeks apart.

Patients can begin to feel relief right away, and for Spielman, the treatment was a win in her book.

“It was really painless. It was quick. There wasn’t any downtime. You wouldn’t even know that I had the treatment,” Spielman said.

Dr. Toyos said that this is the first and only FDA approved light treatment for managing dry eye disease. After the initial four sessions, someone with severe dry eye disease may need additional treatments. Dr. Toyos also said that right after a session, patients should avoid sun exposure as the skin around their eyes will be more susceptible to sunburns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse.
House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse
Do your muscles remember?
kid playing hopscotch on playground outdoors, children outdoor activities
As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat
Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars
Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars