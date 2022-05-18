Officials break ground on new Prairieville High School

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, for the new Prairieville High School.

Officials said the new school will add a fifth feeder system to the growing Ascension Public Schools district.

The new school will be located on LA 929 at Parker Road in Prairieville.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.