Officials break ground on new Prairieville High School

An animated rendering of Prairieville High shows what the school will look like once completed.
An animated rendering of Prairieville High shows what the school will look like once completed.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, for the new Prairieville High School.

Officials said the new school will add a fifth feeder system to the growing Ascension Public Schools district.

The new school will be located on LA 929 at Parker Road in Prairieville.

