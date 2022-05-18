Missing Houma woman last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a woman from Houma who was last seen in the Baton Rouge area.
BRPD said Ebony Kirby, 23, was last seen on April 21.
She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 225-389-2000.
