Missing Houma woman last seen in Baton Rouge area

Ebony Kirby
Ebony Kirby(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a woman from Houma who was last seen in the Baton Rouge area.

BRPD said Ebony Kirby, 23, was last seen on April 21.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 225-389-2000.

