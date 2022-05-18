Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

MISSING: 8 year-old last seen in Hammond, La. with uncle believed to be in danger

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Chaz Wilson, 8, of...
Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Chaz Wilson, 8, of Hammond on May 18, 2022.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department in search of a missing 8-year-old boy.

Authorities report Chaz Wilson, 8, left his home located at 216 North Scanlan Street in Hammond Tues., May 17 around 8:00 a.m. and never returned home.

Troopers say they believe Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson, and he is in imminent danger.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4′4″ tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Please direct any questions to the Hammond Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Donald Johnson
BRPD officer placed on leave after allegedly pointing gun at utility workers in his backyard
9News Now: Wednesday, May 18
9News Now: Wednesday, May 18
BRCC to hold nursing pinning ceremonies Wednesday
Get a first look at Plank-Nicholson bus rapid system