Mayor Broome says EBR seeing uptick in COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said there has been a recent increase of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish wastewater.

She added cases, percent positivity, and emergency room visits for COVID-19 like illnesses have also increased.

She explained the situation is being closely monitored and the parish is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other healthcare organizations.

Broome is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. She also urges people to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing offered by the parish at the Mall of Louisiana.

