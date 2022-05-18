Man found dead inside burned mobile home

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A man was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire early Wednesday, May 18, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Fire investigators said the West Baton Rouge Fire District No. 1 responded to a fire on Cactus Lane in Port Allen around 1:45 a.m. and firefighters later found a man’s body inside.

His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

