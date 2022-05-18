Man found dead inside burned mobile home
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A man was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire early Wednesday, May 18, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
Fire investigators said the West Baton Rouge Fire District No. 1 responded to a fire on Cactus Lane in Port Allen around 1:45 a.m. and firefighters later found a man’s body inside.
His name has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
