Man dies after stabbing; no suspect or motive
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday, May 17.
Detectives said the victim is a 30-year-old man but his name has not yet been released.
They added the stabbing happened on Adams Avenue, which is not far from Choctaw Drive near I-110, around 4 p.m. They also said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
