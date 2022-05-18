Man dies after stabbing; no suspect or motive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday, May 17.

Detectives said the victim is a 30-year-old man but his name has not yet been released.

They added the stabbing happened on Adams Avenue, which is not far from Choctaw Drive near I-110, around 4 p.m. They also said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.