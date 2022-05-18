Local moms create Facebook groups to help find formula during nationwide shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two children in Tennessee had to go to the hospital after their parents were forced to switch formula brands.

But some local moms are trying to do their part to make sure that does not happen.

And to alert other parents where they can find the formula on the shelves.

Pictures show the bare shelves at a local pharmacy Tuesday, May 17.

With a sign that reads -- ‘Due to limited supply, we are limiting the purchase of baby and toddler formula to three per transaction.’

“So this is Teal, he is four months old and he is the happiest boy,” said Lundyn Springer, a mom who lives in Denham Springs.

Moms like Springer are looking to take matters into their own hands when it comes to dealing with the nationwide formula shortage.

She’s created a Facebook group where parents can talk about places to find formula, called: ‘Baby Formula Hunters Livingston Parish/ EBR Parish/Surrounding Areas.’

“Started it like early last week and now we have well over 300 members. So it just shows the desperation of mamas,” said Springer.

And desperate times call for desperate measures. Springer has also struggled to find formula at local stores to feed her 4-month-old.

“I met a mom on a mom group from Wisconsin, and she’s been sending me formula down from Wisconsin that her baby couldn’t tolerate, so it was just really a blessing that she was able to send that for my son,” said Springer.

“That’s kind of one of the reasons why I started, just because I can’t imagine as a mom not knowing where, or what my baby was going to eat next,” said Victoria Greer, a mom who lives in Central.

Greer started another group for moms in the Baton Rouge area looking for baby formula called, ‘Formula Spotted BR and surrounding areas.’

It already has more than 1000 members.

“Every time I get on Facebook there is a new person sharing a post with a mom in need, and it just doesn’t seem like the need for this group will ever go away,” said Greer.

“So whole cows milk, soy milk, or even almond milk, that would be okay for an older infant say 9 months and up for a little while, if we’re just looking for a week or so,” said Dr. Ashley Lucas with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.

Dr. Lucas thinks the shortage could possibly be over in a couple of weeks.

And if you’re a brand new mom and able to do so, she encourages breastfeeding.

Dr. Lucas also says any formula still available in stores is safe to use.

“Generic store brand formulas are fine, the FDA approves these things, they are held to high standards,” she said.

Dr. Lucas urges moms not to try and make their own formula.

And don’t water down the formula you have to try to stretch out your supply, because your baby might not get the calories or nutrition it needs.

