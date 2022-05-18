Judge finds both Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and client guilty after fight

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and one of his former law clients both had trials before a judge in Gonzales on Wednesday, May 18.

Orgeron and Roydall Lumar were each charged with simple battery following an October 2021 altercation between the two inside Orgeron’s law office located in Prairieville.

Orgeron and Lumar were each found guilty following bench trials before Parish Court Judge Erin Lanoux.

Both men received 60-day jail sentences that were suspended and 90 days of supervised probation. They must both complete anger management classes and cannot come into contact with each other or engage in any criminal activity. They must also pay a $100 fine and court costs.

The state argued it did not matter who hit first or who hit the hardest because they both committed a battery.

Orgeron said he was disappointed in the judge and felt she jumped to conclusions. Lumar did not comment.

The judge told Orgeron she “did have a problem with the way he acted that day.”

“Our jobs are to counsel as lawyers and stay our level heads,” she stated.

She asked Orgeron if he had been disciplined by the Louisiana State Bar Association and he said he had not.

Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and one of his former law clients are both scheduled to go on trial in Gonzales on Wednesday, May 18.

Following the incident, each man blamed the other for starting the fight that left both with minor injuries.

When Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived, body camera footage shows they found Lumar waiting in the parking lot of the law office on Post Office Road.

The footage shows a deputy interviewing Lumar, who tells him he arrived at the law office to pick up a check from Orgeron when the two started arguing. “He got mad and he ripped the check up and told me to get out,” Lumar told the deputy.

Lumar says when he refused to leave and asked that police be called, Orgeron physically attacked him. “He was like, if you ain’t gonna get out, I’m gonna make you get out. And, that’s when he went to swinging at me and grabbing my hair,” Lumar said.

The same deputy then went inside the law office to interview Orgeron. Orgeron told a completely different story, claiming Lumar acted first by knocking him to the ground. “And when he came at me, I knew he was going to start kicking me, so I got up as quickly as I could and my forearm hit him in the face a couple of times,” the councilman told the deputy.

Deputies eventually offered both men the opportunity to drop the matter and move on with no one being charged. However, Lumar said he wanted to press charges against Orgeron. At that point, unable to determine who was being truthful, deputies charged both men with simple battery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.