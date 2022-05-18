Hot and dry next few days, rain returns this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to produce hot and dry weather across our area over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

Look for partly cloudy skies today and highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

Heat index values should once again peak in the mid to upper 90s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

Little change is expected through Friday, with muggy mornings, hot afternoons, and generally dry conditions remaining in place. Morning starts will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with afternoon highs mostly in the low 90s. A patch or two of fog can’t be ruled out on any given morning, but it shouldn’t be much of an issue. And any outdoor plans should stay dry through Friday, but rather warm if during the daytime hours.

The pattern sees a quick change by this weekend as a cold front approaches from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are on tap for both Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances running at least 50%-60%. Locally heavy rainfall may also be an issue, particularly on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

The one upside is that we should see some modest relief from the heat, with highs in the mid 80s by Sunday. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches will be common through the weekend, with higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

The first part of next week doesn’t look quite as wet, but scattered showers and t-storms will remain possible. Temperatures will see a slow but steady rebound, with highs near 90° possible by the mid latter part of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.