Hammond child missing and in danger; uncle wanted for questioning, state police say

LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz...
LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz Wilson who left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy from the Hammond area is missing and state police believe he could be in imminent danger, according to a statement released today.

LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz Wilson who left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say they believe Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4′4″ tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5705 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.

