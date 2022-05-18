Ask the Expert
Get a first look at Plank-Nicholson bus rapid system

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to get a first look at design plans for a new bus system at two meetings Wed., May 18 hosted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management team in partnership with CATS and Build Baton Rouge.

“We’re building Louisiana’s first bus rapid transit service,” said Mayor Broome. “These meetings will give the public an opportunity to learn about the amenities of a BRT system, the route, how it will operate; and even give us suggestions for naming this exciting new service.”

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

River Center Library Plaza

250 North Boulevard

and

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Charles R. Kelly Community Center

3535 Riley Street

