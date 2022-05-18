Get a first look at Plank-Nicholson bus rapid system
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to get a first look at design plans for a new bus system at two meetings Wed., May 18 hosted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management team in partnership with CATS and Build Baton Rouge.
“We’re building Louisiana’s first bus rapid transit service,” said Mayor Broome. “These meetings will give the public an opportunity to learn about the amenities of a BRT system, the route, how it will operate; and even give us suggestions for naming this exciting new service.”
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
River Center Library Plaza
250 North Boulevard
and
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Charles R. Kelly Community Center
3535 Riley Street
