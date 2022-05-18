Ask the Expert
Finding a job when you already have one

Finding a job when you already have one.
Finding a job when you already have one.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - An August 2021 poll found that 65 percent of employees surveyed were actively looking for a new job. If you’re thinking about jumping ship, there are some dos and don’ts you might want to consider.

Bonnie Gisriel-Magerer, founder of BPowered Consulting says, “It’s just mentally, it’s hard is draining, you know, at the end of the day of your full-time job, you know, because finding another job is almost like a full-time job in itself.”

Looking for a new job when you have one can be tricky but doable. First, don’t tell your co-workers you’re searching unless they directly ask you. Many companies will let you go if they know you’re looking elsewhere. You can also ask your potential employer to be discreet. If you don’t make this clear word might get around that you’re looking for a new job. Also, don’t job hunt with company resources.

“You do not need to rob the company up their time and say, I’ve got a doctor’s appointment. Just be honest,” explained Gisriel-Magerer later.

Instead, set up interviews and calls during off-hours or lunch and avoid using your company e-mail or phone number. Be sure to name former employers as references. Most hiring managers understand that you’re not comfortable using those from your current company. But do let your references know you’ll be listing them! And continue to work hard in your current position.

Gisriel-Magerer also told said that “I need to do the best I can while I, while I am still here and honor your position, and also too, you don’t want to check out and you don’t want to burn any bridges.”

Experts say when you plan your job search is also important. August is traditionally a good month to begin looking because the number of active job seekers typically drops, but the number of available positions usually remains steady.

