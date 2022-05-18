DOTD warns drivers to expect lane closures as part of I-10 College Drive Exit project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is warning drivers of lane closures for road work on I-10 and I-12.

Officials said the closures will be on I-10 West as part of the I-10 College Drive Exit project to widen the exit. They added the closures are necessary to allow crews to restripe the roadway.

The lane closures below are from the I-10/I-12 merge to the College Drive exit:

Wednesday, May 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-10 West right lane and I-12 West left lane

Thursday, May 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-10 West left lane

Friday, May 20, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. - I-10 West right lane and I-12 West left and middle lanes

Saturday, May 21, 10 p. m. to 8 a.m. - I-10 West right lane, I-12 West left and middle lanes, and there will be no access to the College Drive exit from I-10 West

Sunday, May 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-12 West right lane

Monday - Wednesday, May 23 - May 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Alternating lane closures on I-12 West

On Saturday, May 21, those traveling on I-10 West will not have access to the College Drive exit. Drivers are advised to exit onto Acadian Thruway, then merge onto I-10 East until the College Drive exit.

