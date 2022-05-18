Ask the Expert
DOTD warns drivers to expect lane closures as part of I-10 College Drive Exit project

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is warning drivers of lane closures for road work on I-10 and I-12.

Officials said the closures will be on I-10 West as part of the I-10 College Drive Exit project to widen the exit. They added the closures are necessary to allow crews to restripe the roadway.

The lane closures below are from the I-10/I-12 merge to the College Drive exit:

  • Wednesday, May 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-10 West right lane and I-12 West left lane
  • Thursday, May 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-10 West left lane
  • Friday, May 20, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. - I-10 West right lane and I-12 West left and middle lanes
  • Saturday, May 21, 10 p. m. to 8 a.m. - I-10 West right lane, I-12 West left and middle lanes, and there will be no access to the College Drive exit from I-10 West
  • Sunday, May 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - I-12 West right lane
  • Monday - Wednesday, May 23 - May 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Alternating lane closures on I-12 West

On Saturday, May 21, those traveling on I-10 West will not have access to the College Drive exit. Drivers are advised to exit onto Acadian Thruway, then merge onto I-10 East until the College Drive exit.

