City of Baker inviting veterans out to learn about resources, services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker is working to connect with local veterans. They want to bring more resources and services by holding a symposium at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium.

It’s happening Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m. The event will provide a free continental breakfast and connect veterans with many resources, opportunities, information and contacts.

You’ll also hear from guest speaker Secretary Joey Strickland COL (USA Retired) of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Outreach Division.

The City of Baker is also holding a Spring/Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s happening at the Baker Municipal Center as well.

Area employers are welcome to attend the in-person fair. The event offers an opportunity to connect our business community with potential employees for free.

Please contact us at (225)778-0300 for more information.

