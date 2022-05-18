Ask the Expert
BRPD officer placed on leave after allegedly pointing gun at utility workers in his backyard

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Tues., May 17 for allegedly pulling a gun on utility workers while they were in his backyard digging holes for fiber optic cable.

Donald Johnson is facing six counts of aggravated assault on an utility service employee with a firearm.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnson exited his home located on Old Hermitage Pkwy. with a gun pointed at the workers.

While pointing the gun, Johnson told the workers “don’t move” and that they were not supposed to be there.

Johnson reportedly told the utility workers to fill the holes and to get off his property.

One of the victims told authorities, she called her supervisor. When two supervisors arrived at the home, Johnson pointed the gun at them.

Johnson told police that he was armed with a gun but he never removed it from the holster that was on the side of his hip.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Johnson was assigned to Uniform Patrol and has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

