BRCC to hold nursing pinning ceremonies Wednesday

(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nursing students at BRCC are one step closer to fulfilling their career goals.

On Wed., May 18, BRCC will hold two traditional pinning ceremonies for spring graduates of the Nursing and Allied Health Division.

The ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on BRCC’s Mid City campus in the Magnolia Theatre.

The address is 201 Community College Drive.

Over 100 students are set to graduate with degrees in nursing, sonography, surgical technology, practical nursing, and veterinary technology.

