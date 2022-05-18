Baton Rouge leaders host panel to discuss crime, prevention efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni hosted a panel discussion with city leaders Monday, May 17, about crime prevention efforts and new strategies to fight violent offenses.

Among the panelist included Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, Major Anthony Ponton, Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker, John Smith from the 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, and Seteria Tate of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team.

Since the start of 2022, officials say Baton Rouge has seen a slight dip in homicides, but daytime shootings and property crimes are on the rise.

“You look at 10 o’clock in the morning to noon, these people are shooting guns in the middle of the street,” said Hillar Moore.

Chief Paul said several anti-crime programs are in motion like Operation Red Stick and the BR Community Street Team, but he believes the real answer starts at home.

“We can’t just say it’s the young kids. We have some of the most toxic adults in our community that are on social media, hiding behind keyboards, hiding behind cell phones, and we think our babies not watching,” said Paul.

Paul said social media has been weaponized, and it’s leading to a lot of crime we’re seeing in the city.

“You don’t know how many times that happens where the instant reaction is to pull out a phone and record it than to take the time to offer someone help than to take the time to call 911. We’re seeing a depreciation in family values,” said Paul.

Officials said their anti-crime plan must include reaching kids at a younger age. They believe that could become a key factor in this fight.

“When we can change a person’s thinking, we don’t have to worry about any actions. Let’s go out and talk to these young people like they can be something, and not just say they can’t do something because they came from the environment, or your family didn’t finish high school, or your environment is terrible. Let’s change some of our talking so they can have a future and they can have some hope,” said Cpt. Rodney Walker from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.