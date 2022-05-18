APSO search for Donaldsonville man wanted in connection to shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they need the public’s help searching for a Donaldsonville man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ascension Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says deputies responded to a shooting near Oak Street and West Sixth Street in Donaldsonville around 8:06 p.m. Tues., May 10.

Deputies report they found man sitting inside of a truck that had been hit by multiple gunshots.

The victim told deputies that he was outside of the truck during the shooting and was not hit by gunfire.

APSO identified Toran Munson, 37, of Donaldsonville as a suspect.

An arrest warrant for Munson has been issued. Upon his arrest, Munson is facing several charges including attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and aggravated damage of property.

Anyone with information that may help locate Munson is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.

