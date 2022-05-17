As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We all know the temperatures get intense in south Louisiana, and June, July, and August are the worst.

Dr. Ashley Lucas, with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, said the heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. can be dangerous to little kids.

A heat index at or above 90 degrees has a significant health risk.

She said children don’t regulate their temperatures very well and may not realize they’re getting as hot as they are.

So parents, watch out for symptoms of heat exhaustion: extreme tiredness, headache, fever, intense thirst, nausea, and vomiting.

Lucas said to also watch out for more worrisome signs of a heat stroke: high fever over 104 degrees, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

This is a medical emergency and can be deadly.

“Plan your activities in the morning when it’s nice and in the evenings,” said Dr. Lucas. “You might need bug spray, but it’s better to do that in the evenings when the suns kind of gone down, also playing in the water. The water is cooling, so if you’re playing in a splash pad or the swimming pool or just the water hose, that’s really preventative because the water keeps the child cool.”

Lucas said you can also stay inside with the kids and work on crafts, read or play board games.

Also, plan ahead. She said if you know there will be many consecutive days of high heat, anticipate the need to be creative and help children rotate their activities.

Lastly, stay hydrated, dress lightly, plan for extra rest time, and never leave your child alone in a car.

