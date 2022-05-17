Plenty of heat, little rainfall over the next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to build in from the west today, limiting our rain chances. Spotty showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the mid to late afternoon hours, but rain chances will run less than 20%.

Highs will climb into the low 90s, with heat index ‘feels like’ values peaking in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll also be flirting with a record high in Baton Rouge, with today’s record standing at 93° and the forecast calling for a high of 92°.

This afternoon will likely be our last chance for rainfall during the work week as high pressure only strengthens its grip in the coming days. Summer-like warmth will prevail, with morning starts in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and highs in the low 90s. The only saving grace is that it appears as though moisture levels should stay modest enough to keep heat index values below 100° for most.

The pattern will see a fairly significant change by the weekend as a late spring cold front approaches from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will impact the area on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is some question as to how far south the front may progress, but guidance is trending towards it at least making it to the coast by late in the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall could also be a concern at times. The upside is that we should see some relief from the heat. Highs on Saturday may still top out near 90°, but the mid-80s are forecast for Sunday.

A somewhat unsettled pattern may continue into the first part of the week, but some of that will depend on the cold front expected to arrive this weekend and how long it meanders in our vicinity. High temperatures will gradually rebound into the mid part of next week and could again reach or top 90° by Wednesday and Thursday.

