Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One of nation’s top RB 4-star Trey Holly commits to LSU

Four-star RB Trey Holly commits to LSU.
Four-star RB Trey Holly commits to LSU.(Trey Holly)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One of the top running backs in the nation, four-star Trey Holly out of Farmville, La. has committed to LSU.

Holly announced the commitment via Twitter on Sunday, May 16, Holly is ranked as the No. 10 overall back in the country according to 247Sports and he ranks as the No. 2 running back in Louisiana behind Liberty Magnets Kaleb Jackson and No. 14 overall player in the state.

Holly becomes the fifth commit for the class of 2023 and the third offensive player joining tight end Mac Markway, and wide receiver Omarion Miller.

The 5-foot-8 running back held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many others. Last season Holly rushed for 2,633 yards on 296 carries and 33 touchdowns. In his first three seasons, he ran for 5,196 yards and 75 touchdowns including his eighth-grade year.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

  • Four-star TE Mac Markway, St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star S Ryan Yaites, Denton, Texas
  • Four-star WR Omarion Miller, Vivian La.
  • Four-star RB Trey Holly, Farmville, La.
  • Four-star S Michael Daugherty, Loganville, Ga.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly talked about the season opener against Florida State and...
Brian Kelly talks season opener, how he measures success in first year
Daylen Austin is the sixth member of LSU's 2023 class. (Source: Daylen Austin)
California cornerback Daylen Austin commits to LSU
LSU opens their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly goes 1-1 with FOX 8 Sports
LSU opens their 2022 season against Florida State
FOX 8 TV EXCLUSIVE: Garland Gillen goes 1-1 with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly