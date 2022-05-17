One of nation’s top RB 4-star Trey Holly commits to LSU

FARMVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One of the top running backs in the nation, four-star Trey Holly out of Farmville, La. has committed to LSU.

Holly announced the commitment via Twitter on Sunday, May 16, Holly is ranked as the No. 10 overall back in the country according to 247Sports and he ranks as the No. 2 running back in Louisiana behind Liberty Magnets Kaleb Jackson and No. 14 overall player in the state.

1000% Committed LSU Nation I’m staying home💜💛 pic.twitter.com/BfARSWjKTW — Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2) May 15, 2022

Holly becomes the fifth commit for the class of 2023 and the third offensive player joining tight end Mac Markway, and wide receiver Omarion Miller.

The 5-foot-8 running back held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many others. Last season Holly rushed for 2,633 yards on 296 carries and 33 touchdowns. In his first three seasons, he ran for 5,196 yards and 75 touchdowns including his eighth-grade year.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

Four-star TE Mac Markway, St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star S Ryan Yaites, Denton, Texas

Four-star WR Omarion Miller, Vivian La.

Four-star RB Trey Holly, Farmville, La.

Four-star S Michael Daugherty, Loganville, Ga.

