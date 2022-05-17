New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno called for the return of a “short period” of universal indoor masking to avert a burgeoning surge of COVID-19 infections being detected in New Orleans.

Avegno said Tuesday (May 17) she was “strongly recommending” the resumption of broad mask-wearing while around others indoors in order to prevent a surge of the disease similar to last summer’s spread of the Delta variant.

The rise in cases was being detected both through on-site testing results reported to the city and state health departments, and in wastewater testing that Avegno said is showing increased infection in New Orleans’ hospitality district and in residential neighborhoods.

“In Orleans Parish, as of (Monday), our average daily case count was 155 -- and that’s about a five-times increase from a month ago. We’re still doing a lot of PCR testing, and that’s what gets reported, but we recognize that most individuals are using at-home tests. So, we know that total case count is a big under-representation of the true burden of disease.

“It’s clear the virus is circulating widely. ... The good news is we are not seeing a strain on our hospital capacity, yet.”

Avegno said “we think we have time” to get ahead of a significant summer surge. But she warned that was only possible if enough people are vaccinated, update their protection when booster shots are due, and practice the safety and mitigation measures that have been widely abandoned in recent months as large groups gathered for festivals, graduations, spring weddings and crawfish boils.

This developing story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.