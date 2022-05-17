Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Louisiana abortion rights
La. lawmakers set to debate abortion homicide bill
Attorney and ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth officially filed paperwork this morning,...
Faircloth officially files for hand recount of Saturday’s close election
2022 elections
Election results in for East Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
The numbers are in from Saturday's runoff election for 19th Judicial Court Judge.
Election results in for East Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election