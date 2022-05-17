Ask the Expert
LSU signs 7-foot 4-star forward Shawn Phillips

LSU Men's Basketball
LSU Men's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon added Shawn Phillips, a seven-foot, four-star forward, on Tuesday, May 17.

The Dayton, Ohio native played for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. this past season. Rivals has him ranked No. 50 in the class of 2022.

“We are excited to welcome 7-foot forward Shawn Phillips to the LSU family,” said McMahon. “Shawn is a physical, tough, and competitive addition to our front court. He is a shot-blocking rim protector and active rebounder on the defensive end of the court. With his size and mobility, he is a strong finisher around the rim. We love the development in his game over the last two years and look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge.”

Phillips averaged 15.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game this past season. He averaged several double-doubles against a national schedule and finished the season shooting 62 percent from the field.

