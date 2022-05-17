Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Being a Saints fan on social media seems like it’s not for the faint of heart these days.

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-14. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard | AP)

On Monday night, CBS Sports tweeted about a dream scenario where the Saints add wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their receiving corps after adding former LSU Tigers Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite already having a group that features himself, Pro-Bowl receiver Michael Thomas, and first-round draft pick Chris Olave out of Ohio State; Landry shared the Tweet and tagged Beckham Jr. with a gif of the rapper Drake applauding.

It’s hard to say if adding the Pro-Bowl and Super Bowl Champion wide receiver is at all a likely scenario to the already loaded bullpen, but fans are in a frenzy seeing that Landry, a 5-time Pro-Bowler, is pushing the idea of another former Tiger reuniting for the sake of the home state’s professional team.

As Tiger faithful know, if Beckham were to join the Saints, it would not be the first time the Tiger tandem were teammates in the NFL and the two filled the one and two spots in Cleveland for several seasons.

This latest social media event is another tugging at the heartstrings of Louisiana sports fans and it comes just a day after Drew Brees teased a possible return in a Tweet that was likely a joke.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players! https://t.co/ARvwQbnPUU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

First-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis were quick to shoot down rumors of a Brees return.

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Saints to sign Beckham Jr., particularly if he wants to agree to a hometown deal, adding another wide receiver is likely not on the team’s list of priorities at the current moment.

But one thing fans can probably safely assume is that any rumor about Brees or Sean Payton, who is headed to Fox Sports as an analyst, is likely just more fake news.

It’s unclear how Jameis Winston, who waited in the wings to take over for Brees but got hurt seven games into last season, felt about the Brees joke but he’s steadily been saying that he’s ready for week 1. He’s likely ready to get on the field with this group of receivers with or without Beckham Jr.

