Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

It’s twins, again! Baker mom gives birth to 3rd set of twins in 2 years

Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcome their third set of twins.
Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcome their third set of twins.(Source: Family)
By Elizabeth Vowell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Courtney Spears and her husband Everett Jones welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10, 2022.

Eva
Eva(Source: Family)
Camryn
Camryn(Source: Family)

The baby girls have been in a local NICU since their arrival, but Spears says they are both doing well.

RELATED: Baker woman beats the odds with unexpected pregnancy

A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with expecting her third set of twins in two years. (Source: WAFB)

The girls join twin brothers Ethan and Curtis, born in 2020, twin sisters Emory and Cassidy, born in 2021, and their oldest sister Emanie who is five years old.

Seven kids in all makes the Spears and her family the Brady Bunch plus one. She said she knows on the outside it must seem overwhelming, but she and her husband are happy with their big family. They have a routine that keeps everything flowing and family to help out while mom and dad are working.

“It’s fun, it’s tiring, of course, having one kid is tiring, but it’s fun,” said Spears. “They make us laugh. Just seeing the different things they do every day, every day it’s something new. They make us laugh a lot.”

However, Spears says she had to stop working early due to a preterm labor scare and as a result, they’re still working to find car seats for the infants and a car capable of carrying all seven kids.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Ahysen Nation: Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole
Ahysen Nation: Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole
City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday (May 17) recommended a short-term return to...
New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge
Louisiana state capital (Source: WAFB)
State budget proposal advances to Senate floor
House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse.
House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse