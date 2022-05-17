Ask the Expert
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body cam shows Orgeron law office brawl; trial set for Wednesday

Image from body cam footage.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Editor’s note:  Watch the body cam footage tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and one of his former law clients are both scheduled to go on trial in Gonzales on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Each man is scheduled for a bench trial before Judge Erin Lanoux.

Orgeron and Roydall Lumar are each charged with simple battery following an October 2021 altercation between the two inside Orgeron’s Prairieville law office.

Both men blame the other for starting the fight that left both with minor injuries. When Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, body camera footage shows they found Lumar waiting in the parking lot of the law office on Post Office Road.

The footage shows a deputy interviewing Lumar, who tells him he arrived at the law office to pick up a check from Orgeron when the two started arguing.

“He got mad and he ripped the check up and told me to get out,” Lumar told the deputy.

Lumar says when he refused to leave and asked that police be called, Orgeron physically attacked him.

“He was like, ‘If you ain’t gonna get out, I’m gonna make you get out.’ And, that’s when he went to swinging at me and grabbing my hair,” explained Lumar.

The same deputy then went inside the law office to interview Orgeron. Orgeron told a completely different story, claiming Lumar acted first by knocking him to the ground.

“And when he came at me, I knew he was going to start kicking me, so I got up as quickly as I could and my forearm hit him in the face a couple of times,” the councilman told the deputy.

Deputies eventually offered both men the opportunity to drop the matter and move on with no one being charged. However, Lumar said he wanted to press charges against Orgeron. At that point, unable to determine who was being truthful, deputies charged both men with simple battery.

“You guys will both have your day in court and you’ll be able to tell the judge your side and he can tell his side,” the responding deputy told Lumar, the body cam footage shows.

