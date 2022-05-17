‘I’m going to keep his name alive.’ Girlfriend of shooting victim on West Chalfont Drive speaks about loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has learned more about the man killed in a shooting Saturday night, that investigators say triggered an hours-long stand-off with the shooter.

The victim was 25-year-old Ronald LeDuff.

His girlfriend, Bianca Vinning says she and her neighbors were tormented by the suspect, Henry Williams, ever since she moved in across the street. And she always feared something like this could happen.

“Because he (Ronald) didn’t deserve that at all. And as long as I got breath on my body, I’m going to keep his name alive with everything in me,” said Vinning.

She is trying to stay strong while mourning the loss of her boyfriend Ronald LeDuff.

“They (police) called me and they said, hey it’s about Ronnie and the neighbor. And I already knew,” said Vinning.

Deputies say the suspect, Henry Williams III, who lived across the street from the couple, got into an argument with LeDuff. Then after a fight, Williams allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

After the shooting, Williams barricaded himself in his home. And after allegedly firing his gun at deputies multiple times during a 4-hour long standoff, Williams was shot and taken into custody. (WAFB)

“This man (Williams) would come outside with a black ski mask on and bulletproof vest every day. That’s not normal,” said Vinning.

“The whole community have been complaining about him, the whole community,” said Vinning.

Just last weekend, the couple celebrated the news that they are expecting a baby girl in a few months.

“Now my baby got to come here, and can’t even meet her daddy. That’s not fair to her, that’s not fair to her,” said Vinning, who is 5 months pregnant.

Bianca says Ronald died while protecting their home from what she calls, a menace to the entire neighborhood.

“I’m really broken in the inside, I don’t know how to cope with it. I’ve never been through nothing like this before, but I know I have to remain strong. And God has everything all under control, and I’m just going to give it to him,” said Vinning.

She’s left with pictures that can serve as distant memories, and one special note from the love of her life this past Valentines Day.

“And he left me a note and it said, ‘Bianca, You are a special gift from heaven. Your smile warms my heart and your presence makes me whole. BaeBae.’ And I will always cherish this from him, I miss him so much,” said Vinning.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office tells WAFB, deputies only received one complaint about Williams which was back in March of this year, when he allegedly threatened some utility workers. (Family)

Funeral arrangements for LeDuff are still being planned.

