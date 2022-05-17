Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse

House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse.
House cleaning mistakes that make allergies worse.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE ) - It’s that time of year again! Winter is gone, the flowers are blooming, and dust and pollen are in the air. Maintaining a clean house can go a long way in keeping your allergies in check, but how you clean can make them worse.

There are a lot of allergy-triggering particles lurking in your home. A vacuum can keep carpets clean of these allergens, but if you don’t use a HEPA filter, you could be doing more harm than good.

Regular vacuum filters allow small allergens to pass through and shoot back into the air, where you breathe them in. Shampooing carpets are also a faux pas. Leftover moisture can cause mold growth or increase dust mites. Even though air drying your clothes may be environmentally friendly, clothes left outside could pick up pollen and mold that can be carried back inside.

Some other cleaning mistakes to avoid are using scented cleaners and detergents, not wearing a mask while cleaning, and not cleaning outside entryways. A clean entryway can limit the amount of dust, dirt, and pollen tracked into the home by shoes.

Thad Tarkington, CEO & Co-Founder of Second Nature said, “A recent study by the University of Arizona actually found the average shoes carry nine or ten different bacteria.”

Another mistake is using cleaning products that contain ammonia, d-limonene, formaldehyde, sodium hypochlorite, and sodium lauryl sulfate. These chemicals can trigger allergies. Instead, use natural products or make your own clean solution. And make sure to leave your house after a deep clean as allergens that were kicked up after cleaning can linger in the air for a few hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Do your muscles remember?
kid playing hopscotch on playground outdoors, children outdoor activities
As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat
Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars
Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars
As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat
As temps rise, Baton Rouge doctor offers tips to beat the heat