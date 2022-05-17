Full Moon Bar-B-Que Half Moon Cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pat James Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Birmingham, Ala. is known for its barbecue sandwiches, spicy and tangy chowchow, and their world-famous Half Moon cookies.

Each day, thousands of cookies are baked fresh, dipped in chocolate, packaged, and shipped all over the country. Now you can try this delicious treat at home. Just remember to allow the cookies to cool down completely before refrigerating them.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Dozen Cookies

Ingredients:

2¼ cups flour, unsifted

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

½ pound butter softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped pecans

1 pound chocolate bar(s)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars with a mixer at medium speed until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Slowly add in flour mixture and beat until blended. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans. Use a rounded tablespoon to scoop out dough and drop it onto an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake 8–10 minutes. Allow to cool on a wire rack then refrigerate. When ready to serve, slowly melt chocolate bar(s) in a saucepan over low heat. Dip half of each cookie into warm melted chocolate. Let cool on a baking sheet.

