EBR says progress made on drainage year after flooding from heavy rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region experienced heavy amounts of rainfall in May 2021 and East Baton Rouge officials said they have heavily focused on drainage problems.

Since June of 2021, crews have been working on pipe repairs. At one home in Pollard Estates, crews found three holes in a drainage pipe. Issues like that can cause flooding.

In about a year, crews removed nearly 15 million pounds of debris from 51 miles of storm drains across the parish.

“We are having more 100-year rain events, two, three, or four a year than we are supposed to,” said East Baton Rouge Drainage Director Fred Raiford.

Raiford added crews completed more than 1,000 projects since last May’s major rains and their work continues.

“Anytime you can clean your structures and that is very critical that is where the water starts at. If you can’t get the water off the street and into the storm drain box, it doesn’t matter what happens downstream,” explained Raiford.

Besides pipes, EBR crews fixed 54 sinkholes and made 94 catch basin repairs. De-snagging has been a huge operation as well, clearing out bodies of water like Bayou Manchac. Just from Manchac, crews removed 20,000 cubic yards of debris. That’s one-fifth the capacity of the PMAC.

“The areas that have been cleared out, what we’re trying to do is improve the channels where all of the water ultimately ends up at the end, and try to get this water out of here as fast as possible without creating problems downstream to our neighbors,” added Raiford.

Raiford also explained that they are always trying to stay ahead of rain events and hurricanes but remarked that last year’s rainfall is one that no drainage system would be able to process all at once.

“Our system has a certain capacity that is designed to handle and when you exceed that, then we are going to struggle. The more we have cleaned, the more we can open our systems and get in there and get it out quickly, the better all of us will be in our parish,” noted Raiford.

Crews are still starting working on Jones Creek this summer in hopes of clearing it out just like they did with Bayou Manchac.

