BR nonprofit helping families with formula

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the recent shortage of baby formula across the nation a Baton Rouge nonprofit called Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge is helping families in need of getting formula.

The nonprofit states that parents that are in need of infant formula can call their office at 225-201-8888.

Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services for families. Family Road has over 108 nonprofit, public, private, and government agencies that provide services at their location at 323 E. Airport Ave. Baton Rouge, La. 70806.

