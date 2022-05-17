Ask the Expert
BR nonprofit helping families with formula

(Nick Neville)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the recent shortage of baby formula across the nation a Baton Rouge nonprofit called Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge is helping families in need of getting formula.

The nonprofit states that parents that are in need of infant formula can call their office at 225-201-8888.

Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services for families. Family Road has over 108 nonprofit, public, private, and government agencies that provide services at their location at 323 E. Airport Ave. Baton Rouge, La. 70806.

Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars
