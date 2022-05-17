Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide

Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maringouin Police and Iberville Sheriff’s Office are investigating two bodies found as a possible murder-suicide.

According to officials, they are investigating a scene on Wheelock Lane in Maringouin.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found two victims shot dead.

This story is developing.

