Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maringouin Police and Iberville Sheriff’s Office are investigating two bodies found as a possible murder-suicide.

According to officials, they are investigating a scene on Wheelock Lane in Maringouin.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found two victims shot dead.

This story is developing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.