Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maringouin Police and Iberville Sheriff’s Office are investigating two bodies found as a possible murder-suicide.
According to officials, they are investigating a scene on Wheelock Lane in Maringouin.
When authorities arrived at the scene they found two victims shot dead.
This story is developing.
