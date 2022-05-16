Tiki Tubing sued over LSU athlete’s father’s death

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man who drowned while recreationally tubing on the Amite River has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Keith Hilliard’s loved ones argue Tiki Tubing was negligent in warning them of the potential dangers of tubing on the river, ultimately contributing to his drowning death in June of 2021. Joseph Piacun, the family’s attorney, also claims Tiki Tubing failed to provide life jackets and other safety equipment to customers.

Piacun declined to comment when contacted Monday, May 16.

Hilliard is the father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard, who is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

