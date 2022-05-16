Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tiki Tubing sued over LSU athlete’s father’s death

A view from above the Amite River at Tiki Tubing.
A view from above the Amite River at Tiki Tubing.(Mark Klein)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man who drowned while recreationally tubing on the Amite River has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Keith Hilliard’s loved ones argue Tiki Tubing was negligent in warning them of the potential dangers of tubing on the river, ultimately contributing to his drowning death in June of 2021. Joseph Piacun, the family’s attorney, also claims Tiki Tubing failed to provide life jackets and other safety equipment to customers.

Piacun declined to comment when contacted Monday, May 16.

RELATED STORIES:

THE INVESTIGATORS: Woman wants regulations in place after losing husband while tubing

Hilliard is the father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard, who is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula maker Abbott reaches deal to restart factory tied to shortage
Ashley Gehling sent us video of constant lightning pops in the sky on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Storms with lots of lightning passes through south Louisiana (Source: Ashley Gehling)
Forecast highs through Friday, May 20.
Mainly dry through workweek with summer-like temps each day
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair hosted a news conference to announce a temporary move to the...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair moving to Ascension Parish (Full News Conference)