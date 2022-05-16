Ask the Expert
SU among universities getting new cybersecurity center

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is one of six historically Black universities in five Southern states that will be getting the first IBM cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities, the company said.

IBM said it plans more than 20 such centers at historically Black colleges and universities nationwide.

The company said each school will get customized courses and access to company academic programs. They also will be able to experience simulated but realistic cyberattacks through IBM Security’s Command Center.

The company said it also will provide faculty and students free access to multiple SaaS IBM Cloud environments.

