Spinal cord stimulation: Jerod’s victories over paralysis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - For the past decade, researchers have studied the impact of epidural stimulation, which is a small amount of electrical current applied to the spine, on people with spinal cord injury.

The technology has gotten better over the past few years, and now some patients are achieving what most believed would never be possible. One man celebrates his personal victories over paralysis, one milestone at a time.

On December 18th, 2011, on vacation with his family in Mexico, Jerod Nieder’s life changed forever.

“It was the first day of the trip. I went running down the beach to dive into the ocean and dove right into a sandbar,” Nieder said.

The damage was done.

“The doctors told my family I would never feed myself and to just prepare for this to be the rest of my life,” Nieder said.

Jerod refused to accept that. He is one of 38 patients with a stimulator inside his body.

“The electrode contains 16 contacts, and it is implanted in what’s called the lumbar-sacral spinal cord,” Claudia Angeli, Ph.D., director of the Epidural Stimulation Program at the University of Louisville, explained.

Jerod’s determination caught Hanna Alcock’s eye.

“My friend told me that a guy named Jerod who was in a wheelchair, was very social, but never got out of his apartment, and just needed some help on Saturdays. I was like, well, I think I can do that,” Alcock said.

It didn’t take long before Saturdays became special, for both.

“I thought it turned into something else before Hanna realized it turned into something else,” Jerod joked.

Jerod proposed and Hanna said yes. They married on the 10-year anniversary of Jerod’s accident.

“It’s a day that a lot got taken from me and to have Hanna come into my life and help me take charge of that is just, it means a lot to me,” Nieder said. “We’re having a traditional Korean part of the ceremony. That is where I’m supposed to bow to her parents.”

The man who doctors predicted would never use his arms or legs, did bow, all the way down, three times.

Jerod added, “The list of things that I’m able to do gets longer, and the things that I’m not able to do gets shorter.”

By running the NYC Marathon as part of Team Reeve, Jerod and Hanna have raised over $20,000 together for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The Reeve Foundation funds the epidural stimulation trial at the University of Louisville Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center.

