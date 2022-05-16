Ask the Expert
Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees

By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENNER (WVUE) - At the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament in Kenner, plenty of past and present Black and gold players and coaches attended.

But all the buzz is about former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who rocked social media last night by tweeting he may return to football.

“Well I don’t laugh at anything Drew says, I didn’t see that. People ask me about it, but I haven’t seen it and I haven’t talked to Drew either so. Drew is capable of anything that he wants to do so,” said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“My wife was the one that told me about it, because I don’t follow social media. So I thought ‘well that’s interesting, that’ll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament’ (laughter). Yeah, but certainly I think it was a comment made in jest, and we haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

So who knows what the future holds for Drew Brees, but it appears, at least for now, that the Saints are going business as usual without him.

