Red Stick Mom has tips for summer

The following information is provided by Red Stick Mom:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is finally here! Red Stick Mom has great, fun ideas to help families figure out how they are going to spend the season.

Here are some suggestions for indoor and outdoor activities available in and around the Baton Rouge area.

Indoor Activities:

The East Baton Rouge Library is a great place to start! It is great to keep your kids reading even while not in school, and the library makes it easy with their 2022 Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities. Beginning Wednesday, June 1, and running through Monday, Aug. 15, enjoy an entire summer of free programs, workshops, story times, concerts, and performances for all ages, scheduled throughout the library system.

An interactive aquarium: Blue Zoo

Bowling, jumping, and indoor game playing: All Star Lanes, Celebration Station, Airborne Extreme, Urban Air Adventure Park, Jump N Jive, Defy

Museums: Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, USS KIDD

Cooking up fun: Louisiana Culinary Institute, Red Stick Spice Company, Young Chef’s Academy

Arts, crafts and creativity: Brushfire Art Studio, Painting and Pinot, Pinspiration, Throw Me Something

More active indoor fun: Top Golf, Skate Galaxy, Uptown Climbing

Indoor play that is more contained and perfect for our smaller children: Cheeky Monkey, Java Mama, Lil Bambinos, Operation Imagination

Movie watching: grab the popcorn and snacks and enjoy a movie!

Outdoor Activities:

Fun involving animals: Barnhill Preserve, BREC’s Baton Rouge ZooWays to stay cool: BREC Splash Pads and Pools, Blue Bayou

Ways to stay cool: BREC Splash Pads and Pools, Blue Bayou

Outdoor exhibits, hiking, and more outdoor family fun: LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, LSU Rural Life Museum, Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park, Mike the Tiger, Red Stick Farmers Market, State Parks, Tunica Hills

For more information, visit the Red Stick Mom website. An updated list of camps in and around Baton Rouge can be found here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.