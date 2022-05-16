Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge recognizing EMS every day this week for EMS Week

Recognizing EMS every day this week for EMS Week
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our emergency medical technicians and paramedics answer the calls and keep us safe in Baton Rouge every day.

It’s EMS Week which means were focusing on the unsung heroes who help many patients and their families.

East Baton Rouge EMS is focusing on topics related to emergency medical services throughout the week.

  • Sunday, May 15: Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day
  • Monday, May 16: EMS Education Day
  • Tuesday, May 17: EMS Safety Day
  • Wednesday, May 18: EMS for Children’s Day
  • Thursday, May 19: Save-A-Life Day (CPR & National Stop the Bleed Day)
  • Friday, May 20: EMS Recognition Day

