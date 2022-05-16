Baton Rouge recognizing EMS every day this week for EMS Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our emergency medical technicians and paramedics answer the calls and keep us safe in Baton Rouge every day.

It’s EMS Week which means were focusing on the unsung heroes who help many patients and their families.

East Baton Rouge EMS is focusing on topics related to emergency medical services throughout the week.

Sunday, May 15: Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day

Monday, May 16: EMS Education Day

Tuesday, May 17: EMS Safety Day

Wednesday, May 18: EMS for Children’s Day

Thursday, May 19: Save-A-Life Day (CPR & National Stop the Bleed Day)

Friday, May 20: EMS Recognition Day

