Pizza places face delivery driver shortage

Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pizza places are seeing a lack of drivers, which is becoming a major problem.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the United States fell by nearly 11% during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut, likewise, saw same-store sales drop 6% in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

The obvious answer to this issue is to hire more drivers, but the U.S. job market has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and not as many people are applying for these positions. The rising gas prices are also a contributing factor.

At the same time, demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies.

Domino’s says its delivery rate now is 6% higher than it was in 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

