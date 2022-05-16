Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 17 LSU swept by Ole Miss in final home SEC series

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU (33-18, 14-13 SEC) entered the weekend series against Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) with hopes of improving their chances of hosting an NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium. However, the Rebels had other plans as they looked to help secure their spot in the postseason by sweeping the Tigers and outscoring them 24-9.

Errors once again plagued the Tigers as they committed seven in the three games bringing their season total to 69 errors ranking last in the SEC. The Tigers also struggled at the plate with runners in scoring position and struck out a total of 26 times in the three games.

LSU suffered their second sweep of the season in SEC play and will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man who confessed to streamed killing on Instagram released from prison weeks before attack

Latest News

LSU first baseman Georgia Clark (25) celebrates with head coach Beth Torina after hitting a...
LSU earns No. 2 seed in Tempe Regional, will face San Diego State
The series-opening game between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss has been suspended due to weather.
Series opener between No. 17 LSU and Ole Miss suspended due to weather, will play 2 on Saturday
LSU Softball
LSU lands 5 players on All-SEC Teams, tied for second most
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon...
REPORT: Former LSU WR Jarvis Landry signing with Saints, joining former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu