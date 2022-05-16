No. 17 LSU swept by Ole Miss in final home SEC series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU (33-18, 14-13 SEC) entered the weekend series against Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) with hopes of improving their chances of hosting an NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium. However, the Rebels had other plans as they looked to help secure their spot in the postseason by sweeping the Tigers and outscoring them 24-9.

Errors once again plagued the Tigers as they committed seven in the three games bringing their season total to 69 errors ranking last in the SEC. The Tigers also struggled at the plate with runners in scoring position and struck out a total of 26 times in the three games.

LSU suffered their second sweep of the season in SEC play and will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.

