LSU head coach Brian Kelly goes 1-1 with FOX 8 Sports

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU football season is right around the corner. The Tigers open their 2022 regular season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State.

The biggest question mark on the team? Who will be the starting quarterback when they face the Seminoles.

In a TV exclusive 1-1 interview, head coach Brian Kelly broke down the QB battle.

“We needed to put a new offense in, and that offense had to take precedent over fitting it toward any one particular quarterback. The reality is each one has a different skill set. So what will happen is, when we go into camp, the real work begins. We’re gonna have to fit the offense into one of those skill sets. So the separation will happen during camp,” said Brian Kelly.

One thing that is almost guaranteed, Maason Smith will be a disruptor on the defensive line this fall for LSU.

“He has the tools to be a big time player. I think one of the things that is unique about him is he can pass rush for a big guy. And if you can be on the field for all three downs, you start to get into that rarefied air in the NFL. Big future ahead of him. This is a big year. I think he’s really gonna show himself,” said Kelly.

