LSU earns No. 2 seed in Tempe Regional, will face San Diego State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are headed to the Tempe Regional as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. It marks the 16th consecutive season the Tigers have reached the postseason and they have a record of 81-52.

LSU joins No. 8 National Seed and Regional host Arizona State, No. 3 seed San Diego State, and No. 4 seed Cal State Fullerton. The Tigers will face San Diego State on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Head coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive appearances from 2015-2017 joining UCLA as one of two programs in the nation to accomplish that feat.

The Tigers have reached the NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances in 2001, 2004, 2012, and 2015-2017.

