JACQUES TALK: Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet star running back coveted across the country

By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Liberty Magnet has one of the more electric and highly coveted running backs for the Class of 2023 in Kaleb Jackson.

Jackson is a four-star prospect who stands 6′0 and weighs 215 pounds. During the Patriots’ spring intrasquad game, Jackson visited with us about the collegiate recruiting process and what he expects on the gridiron this fall.

