Hot, mainly dry through the week ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer-like heat remains in place this week as high pressure once again builds overhead. Highs today will climb into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. While most of us stay dry, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by mid to late afternoon during the peak heating hours.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, May 16.
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, May 16.

In a repeat of what we’ve seen over the last several days, isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for most of our area. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but hail is also possible.

Severe weather outlook for Monday, May 16.
Severe weather outlook for Monday, May 16.
Future radar & clouds for Monday, May 16.
Future radar & clouds for Monday, May 16.

Little change is expected through the workweek, with muggy mornings, hot afternoons, and little to no rainfall. Morning starts will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with afternoon highs running a handful of degrees above normal, topping out in the low 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out on Tuesday, most of us stay rain-free through the end of the week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 16.
10 day forecast as of Monday, May 16.

High pressure will weaken and shift to our east late in the week, opening the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the weekend. Rain chances also get a modest boost from a cold front attempting to approach from the north, but that boundary should stall north of our area. Weekend rain chances are posted at 40%-50%, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, a few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the first part of next week, with temperatures continuing to run a bit above normal.

