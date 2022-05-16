Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announces ‘future plans for increased involvement in Ascension Parish’

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Directors of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is hosting a news conference on Monday, May 16, “to announce future plans for increased involvement in the Ascension Parish area by the fair.”

The news conference will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales at 2 p.m.

Officials from Ascension Parish and the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be on hand to answer questions.

The fair began in 1965 and this year will host its 55th event in its 57-year history. The fair was canceled in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit and in 2020 because of COVID-19.

